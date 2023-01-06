Henderson County standout Saadiq Clements signs NLI with Louisville football program

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Thursday was a very special day for Henderson County football standout Saadiq Clements.

The senior defensive lineman saw his childhood dream come true as he signed his National Letter of Intent to continue his education and football career at the University of Louisville.

[PREVIOUS: Henderson County defensive lineman Saadiq Clements flips commitment from Purdue to Louisville]

He originally committed to Purdue to play for head coach Jeff Brohm in West Lafayette, but when Brohm decided to leave the Boilermakers for the Louisville job, Clements changed his mind and flipped his commitment to the Cardinals.

“I just cooled one day, didn’t think about it, and then as time went on, God basically told me, basically just led me to the right way,” Clements said. “It’s a dream come true. I’ve always thought about this since I was a little kid, and now it’s coming true.”

“Whenever the Purdue-Louisville switch happened, he just handled that so maturely, and he made the decision based on the relationships that he had built with that staff when they were at Purdue,” Henderson County football head coach Josh Boston said. “He started for us as a freshman. We just saw what he was able to do and how explosive he was.”

Clements, who starred on the defensive line for the Colonels, led on defense with 62 total tackles and 21 sacks.

