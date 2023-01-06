Friday Sunrise Headlines
(WFIE) - Crews were called back to the Garvin Street Warehouse after a fire flared up again overnight.
Dispatchers say police officers were out there watching the scene.
It’s a somber day in United States history.
It’s been two years since the January 6 attack on the Capitol.
Police there say they are ramping up security.
This comes as we enter day four without a Speaker of the House of Representatives.
History is being made in Owensboro as the first woman elected as a Daviess County Commissioner is sworn in.
She says she has a message for everyone.
Someone could become a multi millionaire Friday night!
We’re hours away from the Mega Millions drawings and the jackpot stands at $940 million.
