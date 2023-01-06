Friday Sunrise Headlines

Polar Plunge
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 5:10 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
(WFIE) - Crews were called back to the Garvin Street Warehouse after a fire flared up again overnight.

Dispatchers say police officers were out there watching the scene.

It’s a somber day in United States history.

It’s been two years since the January 6 attack on the Capitol.

Police there say they are ramping up security.

This comes as we enter day four without a Speaker of the House of Representatives.

History is being made in Owensboro as the first woman elected as a Daviess County Commissioner is sworn in.

She says she has a message for everyone.

Someone could become a multi millionaire Friday night!

We’re hours away from the Mega Millions drawings and the jackpot stands at $940 million.

You can watch the rest of Sunrise live here.

