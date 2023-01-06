Polar Plunge
Driver charged in deadly Princeton bicycle crash receives sentence

Bradley Beadles from 2019
Bradley Beadles from 2019(Indiana State Police)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 9:32 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - The driver charged in a deadly bicycle crash in Gibson County has been sentenced.

After getting credit for time served and having part of his sentence suspended, Bradley Beadles will serve about two years in prison followed by three years of work release.

In April of 2022, Beadles was arrested after police say he hit a bicycle rider named Tom Robb with his car. Robb was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Beadles was sentenced on the charge of causing death while operating a vehicle.

Webster Co. Schools approve district plan for upcoming four years
Police are asking for the public's help following a theft in Owensboro.
Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb announced all of his plans this week for the 2023 Next Level...
Dispatch: Large police presence at Evansville apartment
Red Cross holds 'Donorama Blood Drive' at Eastland Mall
