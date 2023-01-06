Driver charged in deadly Princeton bicycle crash receives sentence

PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - The driver charged in a deadly bicycle crash in Gibson County has been sentenced.

After getting credit for time served and having part of his sentence suspended, Bradley Beadles will serve about two years in prison followed by three years of work release.

In April of 2022, Beadles was arrested after police say he hit a bicycle rider named Tom Robb with his car. Robb was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Beadles was sentenced on the charge of causing death while operating a vehicle.

