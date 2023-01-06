Dispatch: Large police presence in Evansville

Polar Plunge
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 6:13 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Dispatch confirms a large police presence in Evansville on Thursday evening.

This happened in the area of Cross Street and South Garvin Avenue.

Our crew on scene reports that at least one person has been detained and they are continuing to look around the property.

This is a developing story.

We will update this story once more information is available.

