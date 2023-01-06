Daviess Co. Fiscal Court makes history with first woman ever sworn into office

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Janie Marksberry, the newly-elected East Daviess County Commissioner, got the chance to be sworn into office in the presence of family, her colleagues and others in the community on Thursday.

Those who attended say they witnessed a historic moment.

“Commissioner Marksberry certainly made history,” said Daviess County Judge Executive Charlie Castlen.

He says he’s looking forward to serving the community with his colleagues on the court.

Marksberry says she’s looking to bring activities for the youth, a senior center and a grocery store for those living in a food desert during her term.

“I just want to work together with people,” said Marksberry. “Try to get people together and get new businesses to come to town and get people back to work.”

Before running for the position, Marksberry says she assisted with other community infrastructure projects.

“If you have a dream or something, you want to pursue, just don’t let anything stop you,” said Marksberry.

She says her message to young people is to never give up on their dreams, especially those who hope to hold a position in the Daviess County Fiscal Court in the future.

Marksberry wants to be remembered for more than just being the first woman elected to the fiscal court, saying she also wants to be remembered for the work she does for the community in the position.

