Crews called back to Garvin St. warehouse after fire flares up again, officials say

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Garvin Street Warehouse fire has flared up for a second time.

Officials with Central Dispatch says police were out watching the scene.

Officers requested fire crews back out to the scene more than an hour ago.

Our 14 News crew is working to learn more and will update this story as information becomes avaliable.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.