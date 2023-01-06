Castle athletic trainer addresses safety protocols following Damar Hamlin injury

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - After Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest during the Monday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals earlier this week, a conversation sparked about the impact of the medical professionals who reacted to the incident.

Hamlin was administered CPR after collapsing on the field that night.

While injuries occur on the national stage, they can also happen at the high school level. That’s why there are certified athletic trainers present at every sporting event.

Del Nance has been the head athletic trainer at Castle High School for 16 years and is currently the Director of Athletic Training for ProRehab. He’s been in sports medicine for over 20 years.

Nance spoke to 14 Sports about the importance of his role as a certified athletic trainer and how athletic safety training protocols are life-saving.

“Time is essential,” Nance said. “With everything that’s life-threatening, the amount of time that you spend deprived of oxygen is critical, so you want to have that plan established, you want to activate it and start it immediately. If it requires an AED, have an AED, we always have one on facility with us as athletic trainers, also being trained on how to use that. Coaches, teachers – a lot of them are already trained in CPR and understand the use of an AED. Almost every athletic trainer that I know will review their facility during the national anthem – just to have an idea if something goes on tonight, what am I going to do – already have that plan established going into every event.”

Nance said the emergency action plan includes knowing your facility, knowing which administrator is on duty and having a direct connection to an Emergency Medical Responder (EMR).

