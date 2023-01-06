Polar Plunge
Affidavit: Evansville man arrested after police find him in crawl space

By Monica Watkins
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 6:37 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man was arrested after police say they found him hiding in a crawl space of a home by a K-9.

According to an affidavit, police attempted to pull over 32-year-old Matthew Greer Thursday afternoon on North Fulton Avenue.

The affidavit shows Greer had multiple warrants, but he quickly took off and turned east on Diamond Avenue.

Officials say they did not chase him, instead they went to his address.

Police say they called everyone out of the home, and the homeowner allowed them inside to search for Greer.

They say that’s when a K-9 went under the home.

Greer is facing several charges including resisting law enforcement.

32-year-old Matthew Greer
32-year-old Matthew Greer(Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office)

