14 News Investigates: United Way of Southwestern Indiana’s new funding model, impact

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - When you think of United Way, what do you think of?

Chances are you’ll have to adjust your thinking.

The United Way of Southwestern Indiana is changing its focus and many traditional community agencies, are out of money.

Salvation Army, American Red Cross and Ark Crisis Children’s Center are a few examples of the 26 former partner agencies that have received money for years.

United Way representatives say only two have been awarded funding under the new structure. Several directors we spoke with on background say they applied under the new pathways, but their programs no longer qualify for funding.

United Way of Southwestern Indiana has been funding 26 area nonprofits for years. That funding is ending in 2023 and 2024.

United Way has launched a new funding model, shifting its focus to upward mobility.

The model includes four pathways: Empowering Employment, Mental Health, Thriving Next Gen, and Social Stability and Growth.

Angela Turner with the Spencer County Council on Aging says the nonprofit is losing all of its United Way support. Its last contribution comes later this year.

The council on aging has been receiving money from United Way for about 12 years. Turner says she received plenty of notice about the new focus but, the impact will be tremendous.

“We’re going to be losing $20,000 a year. That’s a lot for a small nonprofit. So now we’re having to think, where are we going to make up those funds, where are we going to cut funding. So it’s a big mess,” Turner said.

Amy Canterbury, the president and CEO of United Way of Southwestern Indiana, says the nonprofits can apply under each of the four pathways, but their programs might not fit the criteria.

“I don’t know that we could say that all could find a spot in upward mobility. Unless their mission or a new program was created there. But I think the majority had the opportunity, if they were dealing with children or mental health,” Canterbury said.

“We have some fantastic agencies in this market, that some point, to your question, may not be able to qualify for this funding going forward. That doesn’t mean that’s a bad program or a bad agency. I think it’s important to remember that this is a focus on upward mobility and those four pathways,” she explained.

So why the change?

Canterbury says it started from conversations in the community with nonprofits, corporate sponsors, donors and more.

“We were 100 years in, and any company, any organization has to look inside and actually look at the way to do things better and have the opportunity to move that forward. So I would say it’s an investment of the dollars as wisely as we feel like we can, knowing that we don’t have unlimited funds of course,” Canterbury said.

“How can we best again, invest the dollars instead of perhaps doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results. How can we help more people, show results, not outputs, but outcomes, and invest the dollars the most wisely that we can,” she said.

The difficulty is that these nonprofit directors, some of whom say they are losing $80,000, or more a year, now have to work to make up those dollars, or take away from services.

And for organizations in rural areas, like Spencer County. Turner says it’s an even greater challenge and could lead to cutting programs.

“It just kind of blew us away that what their new focus and vision wasn’t going to line up with ours,” Angela Turner, the executive director of Spencer County Council on Aging said.

“A lot of anxiety for one, just trying to figure out where we’re going to get this funding from, or where that extra funding is going to come from,” Turner said.

Looking at the new focus, Canterbury says community conversations revealed mental health is something that needs to be a priority.

“The mental health grants were specific to agents who were providing mental health services. So to this end, Aurora and Salvation Army wouldn’t particularly, might not have a program to fit that need,” Canterbury explained.

Some nonprofits that are receiving funding under the new pathways include Ivy Tech and Youth First. They were not funded by United Way before.

Parri Black is the CEO and executive director of Youth First, which places social workers in schools to address students’ mental health needs.

It is now receiving $220,000 to be spent over two years

“It’s huge, it’s very helpful. In our community in Vanderburgh and Warrick County, it costs us about $7 million a year to provide the services we do,” Black said.

Black says those funds allow them to hire three new people, including a Spanish-speaking social worker, as well as a substitute social worker, and another supervisor.

Out of the 26 former partner agencies, Angela Turner was the only director who agreed to speak on camera.

Several of the directors spoke on background, saying they are afraid to burn bridges.

One said in part, “Not only is United Way a huge funder, but their board is made up... (of) a lot of people we have relationships... (with)”

Another director said, “The United Way is backed and supported by very influential people, who are also in our other donor bases, so you’ve got to be careful and play the political game so you don’t alienate donors. It’s small town. It’s all connected.”

“Are you surprised to hear that there’s kind of been an intimidation feeling going on,” 14 News Investigates’ Caroline Klapp asked.

“I guess I am, because from the very beginning, even as part of our strategic plan, there was total engagement of the agencies that we were currently funding. They were a part of the community conversations that we had and on the strategic planning committee,” Canterbury said.

Canterbury says she believes the donors are also aware of the changes, and the amount of money United Way is investing in the community is not changing.

“We’re here to help more people move the needle in their own household or in their own community, so they are less reliant on services. This is a hand-up. It’s helping people help themselves and not to have to continually come back for services as we would all hope to be,” she said.

Because of the funding changes, if you want to give to United Way, you can select a pathway you want to support, but cannot list a specific organization like you as you could in the past.

