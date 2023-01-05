Vanderburgh Co. announces plans to replace ABK for electronic home detention

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On Thursday, The Community Corrections Advisory Board voted to replace ABK Tracking with Corrisoft.

They made the announcement during a meeting held at the Civic Center.

This follows after a lawsuit was filed against ABK.

[Previous Story: Vanderburgh Co. judge and courts, ABK Tracking named in class action lawsuit]



