Vanderburgh Co. announces plans to replace ABK for electronic home detention
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 1:33 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On Thursday, The Community Corrections Advisory Board voted to replace ABK Tracking with Corrisoft.
They made the announcement during a meeting held at the Civic Center.
This follows after a lawsuit was filed against ABK.
[Previous Story: Vanderburgh Co. judge and courts, ABK Tracking named in class action lawsuit]
