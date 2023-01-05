Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Vanderburgh Co. announces plans to replace ABK for electronic home detention

By Mitchell Carter
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 1:33 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On Thursday, The Community Corrections Advisory Board voted to replace ABK Tracking with Corrisoft.

They made the announcement during a meeting held at the Civic Center.

This follows after a lawsuit was filed against ABK.

[Previous Story: Vanderburgh Co. judge and courts, ABK Tracking named in class action lawsuit]

Our 14 News reporter Mitch Carter was at the meeting. He will have more on this story later tonight.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Turn signals now have less strict laws.
Indiana turn signal laws change
Fire Wednesday night at Waupaca
Large fire breaks out at Waupaca Foundry in Perry Co.
Owensboro doctor reaches settlement in false claims case
An arrest hasn't made things easier for the family of the man who was killed.
Family of man killed behind Showplace theater reacts to loss
In the state of Indiana, gun owners no longer need any sort of permit to carry a handgun while...
Vanderburgh Co. Sheriff shares thoughts after 6 months of no handgun permit requirement

Latest News

ROMP Festival organizers looking for volunteers
$130k winning Hoosier Lottery ticket sold in Evansville
$130k winning Hoosier Lottery ticket sold in Evansville
First of the year Owensboro Rooster Booster underway
First of the year Owensboro Rooster Booster underway
First of the year Owensboro Rooster Booster underway
First of the year Owensboro Rooster Booster underway