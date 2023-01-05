Polar Plunge
Tri-State lottery players hoping to hit the big jackpot

Newscast recording
By Travis Onyett
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 9:09 PM CST
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - There’s another chance to win the big Mega Millions jackpot.

It has grown to $940 million.

We went by a local gas station to see if anyone was out to buy a lottery ticket ahead of Friday’s drawing.

We talked to couple people who don’t normally play the lottery.

They told us what they would do if they won that large sum of money.

“Pay off the car. Give my grandkids some money,” said Sharon Grace.

“Pay off all my bills and help the kids and grandkids,” said Donna McPherson.

You can still buy a Mega Millions ticket until Friday at 9 p.m. Central Time. The drawing will happen at 10 p.m. that night.

