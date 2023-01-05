Thursday Sunrise Headlines

Polar Plunge
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 6:36 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
(WFIE) - Perry County officials are investigating a large fire at the Waupaca Foundry.

They say a firefighter has been treated for heat exhaustion.

A 21-year-old Evansville man accused of murder on New Year’s Day is set to appear in court Thursday.

Police say he he shot a man in the head because he simply ‘wanted to kill someone.’

New overnight, crews fixed a water main break on the west side of Evansville.

We’re checking with crews to see if a boil advisory is in place.

If you recently bought a lottery ticket in Evansville, you should check the numbers.

You could be more than $100,000 richer.

You can watch the rest of Sunrise live here.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

