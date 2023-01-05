ROMP Festival organizers looking for volunteers

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Organizers with the Bluegrass ROMP Festival say they are looking for volunteers for the event.

According to a social media post, volunteer applications are now open.

They say in exchange for working three four-hour shifts, you can earn a four-day ticket with tent camping.

For those of you who are interested, you can apply on the Romp Fest website.

