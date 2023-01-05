Partly cloudy today, mostly sunny Friday, rain returns this weekend

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Mostly clear and chilly this morning with temperatures in the mid 30s. Clouds will roll into the Tri-State throughout the day, and this afternoon may be mostly cloudy in many locations. A stray shower cannot be completely ruled out on the east-northeast end of the Tri-State, but we will most likely stay dry. It may also be a bit breezy at times with winds from the west-southwest at around 7 to 14 mph and gusts as high as 25 mph. High temperatures will reach the mid 40s.

The clouds will clear as we head into the night and temperatures will fall into the upper 20s to near 30° by the end of the night under those mostly clear skies.

Friday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the mid 40s. Clouds return Friday evening, and rain showers move in from the west Friday night and continue on and off throughout the day Saturday. Right now, it looks like our best chance of rain will be Saturday morning. A few showers may wrap around on the backside of that weather system on Sunday before it clears the Tri-State and mostly sunny skies return on Monday.

Despite the rain, we will not see any major changes to our temperatures over the next few days. Highs will remain in the mid 40s through this weekend, then we will warm just a few degrees into the upper 40s to low 50s to start next week.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.