More clouds Friday, rain likely for the weekend

By Jeff Lyons
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 1:51 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Sunny skies started the day Thursday, but clouds moved in by the afternoon.   Temps climbed to near 50, about 8-10 degrees warmer than normal.   Clouds will linger overnight and through the day Friday as highs climb into the middle 40s.  Scattered showers possible on Saturday and Sunday as a cold front moves through the region.  Highs will stay in the mid to upper 40s through the weekend.  Partly sunny for the first half of next week with highs climbing into the middle 50s by Tuesday and Wednesday.  Rain possible again on Thursday with highs in the lower 50s.

