Medical cannabis executive order takes effect in Kentucky

HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The New Year brought plenty of new laws into effect throughout the country.

“It’s saving my life from cancer, I have stage four thyroid cancer,” said Henderson County native Deb DeSpain.

In the commonwealth, it put Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear’s executive order into effect, giving new hope to those who say they need medical cannabis.

“It is the only thing that saves my life because I cannot take enough thyroid hormones to keep my thyroglobulin levels in check,” DeSpain said.

DeSpain has backed the medical use of cannabis since day one of her medical fight. Her battle with stage four thyroid cancer would be unimaginable, she says, without the drug.

“It’s very complicated, but what cannabis does is amazing,” DeSpain said.

“Nurse Deb” as her friends refer to her says the executive order brought excitement and hope, but also left her wondering.

“[I’m] Elated but yet, you still have a concern in the back of your mind because there are so many unanswered questions,” DeSpain said.

DeSpain is particularly worried about traffic stops when she is possessing medical cannabis legally.

“We just need to know how our police officers; city, county, and state are going to handle the executive order if we’re pulled over,” DeSpain said.

DeSpain says she reached out to local law enforcement to start the dialogue, but is waiting on a response.

With eligible people able to have up to eight ounces in their possession, it raises a lot of questions. 14 News reached out to Henderson Police, but they declined to comment on the topic.

“We are allowed to have eight ounces of cannabis in our possession, that’s a lot of cannabis,” DeSpain said. “How are you going to look at that, how are you going to check it, how do you know that it’s not tainted?”

People across the commonwealth who hope to qualify will need to meet one of the 21 conditions outlined by the executive order (Page 3) and have that certified by a doctor.

For now, DeSpain says she will carry her paperwork and a copy of the executive order just in case she finds herself pulled over until she can have what’s expected clarified.

