‘Lofton’s Law’ introduced in Ky. State Senate

‘Lofton’s Law’ introduced in Ky. State Senate
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 5:57 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WFIE) - “Lofton’s Law” has been introduced in the Kentucky State Senate.

[PREVIOUS: Henderson family presents anti-hazing law to Kentucky legislature]

With the 2023 Kentucky General Assembly now underway, several new bills including Senate Bill 9, otherwise known as “Lofton’s Law,” have been introduced.

The bill would define “hazing,” “student” and “organization,” and would then establish hazing as a Class D felony in the first degree.

It would also establish a Class A misdemeanor of hazing in the second degree.

Lofton Hazelwood, a Henderson native, died of apparent alcohol poisoning after a party at his University of Kentucky fraternity.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

