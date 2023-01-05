ISP: Semi crashes with wrong way car

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Indiana State Police were called to the scene of a head on crash Wednesday involving a semi truck and car.

Troopers say a semi was traveling northbound on US 231 near County Road 1250 North in Spencer County when it crashed head-on with a southbound wrong-way driver.

They say the semi driver swerved, but wasn’t able to avoid the car, causing the car to flip.

The driver of the car was taken to Owensboro Hospital for minor injuries.

The semi driver was not hurt.

