ISP: Semi crashes with wrong way car

Crash in Spencer County
Crash in Spencer County(Indiana State Police)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 9:49 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Indiana State Police were called to the scene of a head on crash Wednesday involving a semi truck and car.

Troopers say a semi was traveling northbound on US 231 near County Road 1250 North in Spencer County when it crashed head-on with a southbound wrong-way driver.

They say the semi driver swerved, but wasn’t able to avoid the car, causing the car to flip.

The driver of the car was taken to Owensboro Hospital for minor injuries.

The semi driver was not hurt.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Tri-State lottery players hoping to hit the big jackpot
