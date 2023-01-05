Polar Plunge
First of the year Owensboro Rooster Booster underway

Newscast recording
By Monica Watkins
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 7:45 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The first Rooster Booster of the year is underway in Owensboro.

That event is happening at the Owensboro Convention Center in Downtown, and will begin at 7:30 a.m.

They say you can expect the State of the City from Mayor Tom Watson, and the State of the County from New Daviess County Judge Executive Charlie Castlen.

Officials say there’s also a special presentation with Matt Jones of Kentucky Sports Radio and Ashli Watts with Kentucky Chamber of Commerce.

