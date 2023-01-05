First of the year Owensboro Rooster Booster underway

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The first Rooster Booster of the year is underway in Owensboro.

That event is happening at the Owensboro Convention Center in Downtown, and will begin at 7:30 a.m.

They say you can expect the State of the City from Mayor Tom Watson, and the State of the County from New Daviess County Judge Executive Charlie Castlen.

Officials say there’s also a special presentation with Matt Jones of Kentucky Sports Radio and Ashli Watts with Kentucky Chamber of Commerce.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.