Large fire reported at Waupaca Foundry in Perry Co.

By Jill Lyman
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 7:21 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
PERRY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A large fire was reported at the Waupaca Foundry in Tell City.

It broke out Wednesday evening.

Sheriff Malone tells us “numerous, numerous” fire departments are one scene, and they are working on a plan of attack.

He says there are no reports of injuries.

We’ve heard from several viewers who have sent photos and videos.

IN-66 is shut down in the area.

We will keep you updated.

