Fire officials give update on Garvin Street warehouse investigation

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - With smoke no longer rising off of what remains of the Garvin Street Warehouse, investigators are finally able to begin what they say will likely be a lengthy and thorough investigation.

EFD Division Chief Mike Larson held a briefing Wednesday afternoon to discuss who the major players are and what they’ll be doing now that boots are officially on the ground.

“Really the biggest thing to report, which is very obvious behind us, the State Fire Marshal’s Office has brought in their mobile command center, and are allowing us and the ATF’s National Response Team to operate out of this,” says Larson, “Keep us in and out of the weather, and give us a place to do meetings and such.”

Leading the investigation is the Indiana State Fire Marshal, the ATF, and the ATF’s National Reponse Team, or NRT, who have only been activated four times since last October, one of them being the Morton Avenue Warehouse fire.

After a day of traveling, all units are on-scene.

“They’re just doing a preliminary site survey, so all the members of the NRT team, they brought in 25 to 30 specialists, they’re basically doing a walk-around of the scene, just documenting the scene prior to actually entering,” says Larson.

Not only have the specialists arrived, but they’ve called in some special equipment as well.

“We actually do have an excavator on-scene. They are going to start on the East end of the structure,” says Larson, “start kind of trying to raise up some of that roof that had fallen in that’s now covering all those spots that keep flaring up.”

As the investigation continues and the heavy machinery goes to work, those nearby may see small resurgences of flames, but Larson says it’s all part of the process.

“I have absolutely no doubt. That excavator starts moving thing around, you’re going to start seeing more smoke in the area, but again, our crews are right here, the hoses are laid out already. The trucks just aren’t running; we’re trying to conserve a little bit,” explains Larson, “once that starts going, they’ll get some water on it, get it darkened down again, and hopefully if we stir that up enough, we’ll get it all thoroughly put out, and won’t have to continue to do this much longer.”

We still don’t have an exact timeline on this investigation, but when asked about the specialists, Larson says he estimates they’ll be around for about a week if this follows the same trajectory as the fire on Morton Avenue.

