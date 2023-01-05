Evansville man accused of murder set to appear in court Thursday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man accused of murder on New Year’s Day is set to appear in court Thursday.

Police say 21-year-old Brandon Schaefer was arrested after calling 911 to report he shot a man in the head.

This happened behind Showplace Cinemas on North Third Avenue.

According to police, Schaefer told officers he went on a walk and shot Todd Roll in the head because he simply “wanted to kill someone.”

We will have updates on his court appearance Thursday night.

