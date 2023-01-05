Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

EPD investigating after man stabbed on New Years Day, police say

Newscast recording
By Monica Watkins
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 6:49 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Police Department is investigating after they say a man was stabbed on New Years Day.

Police say it happened on Washington Avenue.

They say the victim told officers they were threatened and then stabbed with a knife.

If you know anything about this situation, you’re asked to call Evansville police.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Turn signals now have less strict laws.
Indiana turn signal laws change
Fire Wednesday night at Waupaca
Large fire breaks out at Waupaca Foundry in Perry Co.
Owensboro doctor reaches settlement in false claims case
An arrest hasn't made things easier for the family of the man who was killed.
Family of man killed behind Showplace theater reacts to loss
Crash scene
EPD: Three-car crash on Burkhardt Rd.

Latest News

Brandon Francis Schaefer
Evansville man accused of murder set to appear in court Thursday
Crews called to water main break on Evansville’s west side
Crews called to water main break on Evansville’s west side
Thursday Sunrise Headlines
Thursday Sunrise Headlines
Thursday Sunrise Headlines
Thursday Sunrise Headlines