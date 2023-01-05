EPD investigating after man stabbed on New Years Day, police say
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 6:49 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Police Department is investigating after they say a man was stabbed on New Years Day.
Police say it happened on Washington Avenue.
They say the victim told officers they were threatened and then stabbed with a knife.
If you know anything about this situation, you’re asked to call Evansville police.
