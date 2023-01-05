Polar Plunge
Crews respond to Owensboro restaurant fire

By 14 News Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 3:28 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro fire crews were called to a fire at Tucan del Cielo Mexican restaurant on Thursday morning.

This happened just after 9 a.m.

We are told the fire started in the kitchen area as staff members were getting ready to open for the day.

Authorities say there was extensive damage to the attic and roof, but no one was hurt.

The restaurant was closed at least for the day.

