Crews respond to Owensboro restaurant fire

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro fire crews were called to a fire at Tucan del Cielo Mexican restaurant on Thursday morning.

This happened just after 9 a.m.

We are told the fire started in the kitchen area as staff members were getting ready to open for the day.

Authorities say there was extensive damage to the attic and roof, but no one was hurt.

The restaurant was closed at least for the day.

