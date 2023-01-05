Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Balanced Castle squad hopes to have a big say in the SIAC Race

Newscast recording
By Aaron Hancock
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 10:54 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Castle boys basketball is off to a 5-4 start, in the 2022-’23 high school basketball season, after an 80-61 win over Boonville, Tuesday night. Weston Aigner led the Knights, with 22 points, and that’s no surprise, because the Castle senior guard, has been scoring like that all season long.

Aigner is averaging 24 points per game, through 9 games this season. However, this team isn’t a one man show. Brian Gibson really has a very deep squad, with 8 to 10 other players contributing significantly, on a consistent basis. This makes the Knights big-time contenders, in a wide-open SIAC race.

“We’re playing a lot of kids, and a lot of kids are demanding playing time. Our trip up to Noblesville, showed us that we really have a lot of guys we can count on,” said Castle boys basketball head coach Brian Gibson. “Wes averaged 19 points per game last year, and he’s bigger and stronger and he’s got an outside shot added to his game. It’s not like he’s looking to shoot every time he touches the ball, but when he does shoot it goes in.” “We’re playing pretty well. I think we’ve figured a few things out -- some guys coming off the bench, some role players coming up finding their spot,” said Castle senior guard Weston Aigner. “We’re playing good opponents, good competition like Coach has set us up for. I think if we just keep going out and ride out this tough schedule, I think we’ll be prepared to play.”

Castle hosts rival Memorial, on Friday at 7:00, and that will be one of the many games, you can see on the season debut, of 14 News Hoops Live, Friday night.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Turn signals now have less strict laws.
Indiana turn signal laws change
Owensboro doctor reaches settlement in false claims case
Fire Wednesday night at Waupaca
Large fire breaks out at Waupaca Foundry in Perry Co.
An arrest hasn't made things easier for the family of the man who was killed.
Family of man killed behind Showplace theater reacts to loss
Crash scene
EPD: Three-car crash on Burkhardt Rd.

Latest News

Bosse vs. North girls basketball
H.S. Girls Basketball Highlights: Bosse vs. North
Memorial vs. Central girls basketball
H.S. Girls Basketball Highlights: Central vs. Memorial
Memorial vs. Central girls basketball
Memorial vs. Central girls basketball
Bosse vs. North girls basketball
Bosse vs. North girls basketball