Balanced Castle squad hopes to have a big say in the SIAC Race

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Castle boys basketball is off to a 5-4 start, in the 2022-’23 high school basketball season, after an 80-61 win over Boonville, Tuesday night. Weston Aigner led the Knights, with 22 points, and that’s no surprise, because the Castle senior guard, has been scoring like that all season long.

Aigner is averaging 24 points per game, through 9 games this season. However, this team isn’t a one man show. Brian Gibson really has a very deep squad, with 8 to 10 other players contributing significantly, on a consistent basis. This makes the Knights big-time contenders, in a wide-open SIAC race.

“We’re playing a lot of kids, and a lot of kids are demanding playing time. Our trip up to Noblesville, showed us that we really have a lot of guys we can count on,” said Castle boys basketball head coach Brian Gibson. “Wes averaged 19 points per game last year, and he’s bigger and stronger and he’s got an outside shot added to his game. It’s not like he’s looking to shoot every time he touches the ball, but when he does shoot it goes in.” “We’re playing pretty well. I think we’ve figured a few things out -- some guys coming off the bench, some role players coming up finding their spot,” said Castle senior guard Weston Aigner. “We’re playing good opponents, good competition like Coach has set us up for. I think if we just keep going out and ride out this tough schedule, I think we’ll be prepared to play.”

Castle hosts rival Memorial, on Friday at 7:00, and that will be one of the many games, you can see on the season debut, of 14 News Hoops Live, Friday night.

