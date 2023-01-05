Polar Plunge
Ark Crisis Children’s Center reopening after brief closure due to pipe burst
By Josh Lucca
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 4:36 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Ark Crisis Children’s Center is set to reopen a couple of classrooms next week.

As reported last week, several water pipes busted during the recent cold snap that caused serious water damage.

On Thursday, our crews spotted crews removing soaked insulation and drywall, preparing for repairs.

Executive Director Angie Richards Cheek says because of the damage and the holidays, they haven’t had kids in the building in two weeks.

