$130k winning Hoosier Lottery ticket sold in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - If you recently purchased a Hoosier Lottery ticket in Evansville, you should check your numbers. You could have the winning ticket for $130,000.

The winning lottery ticket was bought at Right Stuff on North Fulton Avenue from a vending machine.

Officials say the odds of winning that jackpot is one out of 11.

The owner of Right Stuff says it’s the first time someone has won from the machine.

The winner has not yet come forward to claim the money.

The owner says it’s not common for customers to buy a lottery ticket using the machine, so it should be easy to verify the winner.

The winning numbers are 9-17-26-31-37.

