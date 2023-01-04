Wednesday Sunrise Headlines

Polar Plunge
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 5:10 AM CST
(WFIE) - Wednesday marks the start of a joint investigation into the North Garvin Street warehouse fire.

The ATF and Indiana State Fire Marshal’s Office will start reconstructing the scene to try and piece together the cause of the fire.

It’s a lot more calm in western Kentucky this morning, especially in Muhlenberg County.

Storms left several areas flooded, and road crews spent hours clearing debris.

The House of Representatives is still without a speaker this morning. Three votes failed yesterday.

It’s the first time in more than a century this happened.

You still have a chance to buy a Mega Millions ticket.

No one won overnight, so the jackpot continues climbing.

You can watch the rest of Sunrise live here.

