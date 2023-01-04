Wednesday Sunrise Headlines

(WFIE) - Wednesday marks the start of a joint investigation into the North Garvin Street warehouse fire.

The ATF and Indiana State Fire Marshal’s Office will start reconstructing the scene to try and piece together the cause of the fire.

It’s a lot more calm in western Kentucky this morning, especially in Muhlenberg County.

Storms left several areas flooded, and road crews spent hours clearing debris.

The House of Representatives is still without a speaker this morning. Three votes failed yesterday.

It’s the first time in more than a century this happened.

You still have a chance to buy a Mega Millions ticket.

No one won overnight, so the jackpot continues climbing.

