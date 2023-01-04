Vanderburgh Co. Sheriff Robinson appoints new Chief Deputy

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Vanderburgh County Sheriff Noah Robinson has selected his new Chief Deputy.

He will appoint Lieutenant Nathan Sugarman as his second in command of the office.

According to a press release, Lt. Sugarman is a 23 year veteran of the Sheriff’s Office. He was sworn in as a deputy sheriff in 1999. Lieutenant Sugarman spent the majority of his career in the Operations Division where he served in patrol as a field training deputy. He later transferred to investigations where he worked as a narcotics detective. He was promoted to the rank of Sergeant supervising deputies on patrol and in the Criminal Investigations Section. In 2018 he was promoted to the rank of Lieutenant and assumed the role as second shift patrol commander. In 2020, Nathan was assigned to the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s National Security Task force, and most recently served as the Commander of the Professional Standard’s Section.

“I am very pleased to have Nathan Sugarman assume the role of chief deputy. Nathan has proven himself a valuable member of the command staff for the past four years and I know he has the knowledge and experience necessary to assist me in leading this agency,” said Sheriff Robinson.

Lieutenant Nathan Sugarman is a graduate of Springs Valley High School and attended the University of Southern Indiana where he earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Sociology.

