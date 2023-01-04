Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Vanderburgh Co. Sheriff Robinson appoints new Chief Deputy

Nathan Sugarman
Nathan Sugarman(Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 10:27 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Vanderburgh County Sheriff Noah Robinson has selected his new Chief Deputy.

He will appoint Lieutenant Nathan Sugarman as his second in command of the office.

According to a press release, Lt. Sugarman is a 23 year veteran of the Sheriff’s Office. He was sworn in as a deputy sheriff in 1999. Lieutenant Sugarman spent the majority of his career in the Operations Division where he served in patrol as a field training deputy. He later transferred to investigations where he worked as a narcotics detective.  He was promoted to the rank of Sergeant supervising deputies on patrol and in the Criminal Investigations Section. In 2018 he was promoted to the rank of Lieutenant and assumed the role as second shift patrol commander. In 2020, Nathan was assigned to the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s National Security Task force, and most recently served as the Commander of the Professional Standard’s Section.

“I am very pleased to have Nathan Sugarman assume the role of chief deputy. Nathan has proven himself a valuable member of the command staff for the past four years and I know he has the knowledge and experience necessary to assist me in leading this agency,” said Sheriff Robinson.

Lieutenant Nathan Sugarman is a graduate of Springs Valley High School and attended the University of Southern Indiana where he earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Sociology.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire sparked by lightning strike destroys Madisonville Burger King
Fire sparked by lightning strike destroys Madisonville Burger King
An arrest hasn't made things easier for the family of the man who was killed.
Family of man killed behind Showplace theater reacts to loss
FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin looks on during the second half of an NFL football...
NFL, sports world reacts to injury to Bills’ Hamlin
3 facing child abuse charges released without bond, KSP say there are around 20 victims
Update: 3 facing child abuse charges released without bond, KSP say there are around 20 victims
Turn signals now have less strict laws.
Indiana turn signal laws change

Latest News

City of Sacramento under boil water advisory
Dispatch: Authorities searching for suspect involved in chase, hit and run
Dispatch: Authorities searching for suspect in hit and run in Vanderburgh County
Dispatch: Authorities searching for suspect in hit and run in Vanderburgh County
New game and toy store in Newburgh officially open
New game and toy store in Newburgh officially open