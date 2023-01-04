USI Provost Mohammed Khayum announces retirement

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - After four years as Provost and 32 with the University of Southern Indiana in total, Dr. Mohammed Khayum has announced plans to retire.

The university made the announcement Wednesday.

According to a press release, Khayum’s retire will begin effective January 1, 2024, including leave with pay from July 1, 2023, to December 31, 2023.

During his time at USI, Khayum also served as Interim Provost from July 1, 2018, to January 1, 2019.

“It has been an honor and a privilege to serve this University for the past 32 years, especially these last four years as Provost,” said Khayum. “I have been fortunate to be a part of significant developments at USI and grateful for the opportunity to work alongside colleagues to lay the groundwork for its future success. There has been much to be proud of during my time here, and I look forward to following this institution as it continues to develop and thrive.”

Officials with the university say they plan to launch a national search for the next Provost this spring with the hopes of having the position filled to coincide with Khayum’s retirement at the close of the academic year.

As Provost, Khayum has overseen numerous initiatives at USI including the creation of graduate and undergraduate degree and non-degree programs; fostering the acceleration of online learning opportunities; enhancing the University’s engagement in community and economic development initiatives and regional economic analysis; playing an integral part in the development and implementation of the University’s three strategic plans since 2010; strengthening data integration and collaboration within the University particularly in relation to student recruitment and retention; among others.

