Posey Co. man files to run for Mt. Vernon Mayor

Steve Loehr
By Jill Lyman
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 2:38 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - One person so far will be on the ballot for Mt. Vernon Mayor.

Steve Loehr says he’s filed for the spot.

He says he’s a lifelong resident of Posey County.

His wife, Tammy, is retired, and their son, Nicholas, is an attorney with the Indiana Dept. of Child Services.

Loehr retired after 42 years with GE/SABIC.

He volunteers for Special Olympics, St Matthew Church, and Habitat for Humanity. He’s also a longtime swimming coach.

Officials with the Posey County Election Office say, so far, he’s the only candidate to file.

Current Mayor Bill Curtis says he does not plan to file for re-election. This is the last year of his second term.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

