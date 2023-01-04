Owensboro Health launches new emergency room visit system
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 10:11 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Owensboro Health has launched a new way for patients to make emergency room visits.
No sign up or app download is needed with this new system.
When a patient goes to the ER, their cell number will be recorded and that’s what activates the system.
The company says the “E-R-Advisor” automatically updates patients throughout their visit.
Patients get wait times as well as lab and imaging results.
