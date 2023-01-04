Polar Plunge
Owensboro doctor reaches settlement in false claims case

By 14 News Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 2:22 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Officials say Kishor Vora, M.D., of Owensboro, has entered into a settlement with the United States Department of Justice to resolve allegations that he referred patients for genetic testing in exchange for kickbacks

Michael A. Bennett, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Kentucky says Dr. Vora has paid $931,500 to resolve the allegations.

[Previous: Owensboro doctor facing federal false claims allegations]

“Our office will continue to investigate and hold accountable medical professionals who undermine our healthcare system and programs by accepting illegal kickbacks,” said U.S. Attorney Bennett.  “I commend HHS-OIG and AUSAs Malloy and Weyand for their outstanding work in this case.”

“Providers who aid in the submission of false claims to Medicare undermine the integrity of federal health care programs,” said Tamala E. Miles, Special Agent in Charge with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Office of the Inspector General (HHS-OIG). “HHS-OIG is proud to work alongside our law enforcement partners to ensure that all health care providers who misuse their medical professional status for financial gain are held accountable.”

The United States’ complaint alleged that Dr. Vora executed an elaborate and extensive scheme to maximize profits at the expense of both patients and Medicare.

In particular, the complaint alleged that, between May 2012 and March 2013, Dr. Vora violated the False Claims Act and the Anti-Kickback Statute by accepting illegal kickbacks from a laboratory, National Molecular Testing Corporation (NMTC), in exchange for sending Medicare-reimbursed orders for pharmacogenomics testing (tests that show how genes affect a person’s response to particular drugs).

The complaint also alleged that Dr. Vora ordered and submitted medically unnecessary and unreasonable tests to NMTC in exchange for these illegal kickbacks.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

