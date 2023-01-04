Newburgh changing trash collectors for residents

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - Trash and recycling collectors are changing for Newburgh residents.

Effective February 1, residents will transition from Waste Management to Renewable Resources.

Between January 23 and 31, Renewable Resources will deliver both a trash and recycle container for each resident. Inside you will find a new service day.

On January 31, you are asked to leave out old containers for Waste Management to pick up.

On February 6, Renewable Resources will begin services.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.