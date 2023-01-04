New game and toy store in Newburgh officially open
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 6:00 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - A new business is now open in Newburgh.
“The Loot Box” just off State Road 662 West has officially opened up shop.
They say they are a business dealing in table top games, collectible cards and 3D printed items.
The new store is open Tuesday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
