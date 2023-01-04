Murder victim’s family reacts to loss

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Police say a man was killed early Sunday morning behind an Evansville movie theater. Police already have a suspect in custody but that arrest that hasn’t made things easier for the family of the man who was killed.

Tanaya Roll describes herself as a “daddy’s girl,” and has a lot of strong feelings about her dad, Todd.

“When he was himself he was great, he was great,” said Roll.

But that didn’t mean he was without his challenges.

“Dad struggled with his mental [health], and that kind of led to a lot of other things,” said Roll.

She says at times he struggled with addiction, and for the past ten years he had been dealing with homelessness.

Police say they found Roll’s body behind the Showplace movie theater on North Third Avenue just after 1 AM Sunday morning. Police say 21-year old Brandon Schaefer called 911 to report he shot a man in the head.

Police say Schaefer went on a walk and shot Todd because he simply “wanted to kill someone.”

Tanaya says despite the circumstances, she’s tried not to hold any anger against Schaefer, and says her dad wouldn’t have wanted her to.

“I just know that I have to do the right thing by my dad, and if that means having to grow up a little bit, kinda fast...,” said Roll.

She says this tragedy may not have happened if her dad, and even the shooter, had received help when they were struggling.

“I think it all has to surround mental health, and I think that people just need more help,” said Roll.

The family is raising money for Todd’s funeral, for information on how you can contribute, visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/2n9c6v-daddys-funeral?utm_campaign=p_na+share-sheet&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_source=customer.

