‘Legislative miracle:’ Biden discusses bipartisan infrastructure bill in NKY

President Joe Biden is visiting northern Kentucky Wednesday to tout spending more than $1...
President Joe Biden is visiting northern Kentucky Wednesday to tout spending more than $1 billion in federal grants to improve congestion on the aging Brent Spence Bridge that links Covington and downtown Cincinnati over the Ohio River along Interstate 75.(FOX19 NOW)
By Mary LeBus and Chris Riva
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 4:56 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - President Joe Biden flew into Northern Kentucky Wednesday morning to discuss the $1.6 billion federal grant that is meant to improve congestion and safety on the Brent Spence Bridge.

Over the past six months, several leaders from both the Republican and Democratic sides crossed party lines to pass the bipartisan infrastructure plan.

“This is what bipartisanship in America should look like, and does look like,” U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown said. “The federal government is finally doing its part to make this bridge from Kentucky to Ohio safe and reliable.”

The Brent Spence Bridge moves traffic from Covington to downtown Cincinnati along Interstate 75 and is America’s second most congested bridge.

According to President Biden, $2 billion worth of freight drives over the bridge every day from Florida to Canada.

U.S. Senator Rob Portman referred to the Brent Spence as a “white knuckle experience.”

With $1.635 billion, Ohio and Kentucky will be able to not only afford repairs to the bridge but also build a new one that will run parallel to it.

In addition, Tri-State leaders say parts for the two bridges will be manufactured and made in the United States which will create thousands of jobs and boost the economy.

“After years of politics being so divisive, there are bright spots across the United States, like the Brent Spence Bridge,” Biden said.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell says the Brent Spence bipartisan project set a precedent for future legislation in the wake of a “crumbling infrastructure” in the U.S. that has been happening for years.

“Today we sit in this wonderful clear day with the sun shining down on literally a legislative miracle,” McConnell said.

It has taken multiple administrations to address the past issues with the Brent Spence Bridge.

A solution was finally approved on Dec. 29, 2022.

“We can work together, we can get things done, we can move the nation forward,” Biden said. “For decades, people have talked about the Brent Spence Bridge, and we’re finally going to get it done.”

