Ky. Gov. Beshear to give State of Commonwealth Address
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 1:00 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear is set to give his annual speech to Kentuckians on what to expect as the year plays out.
Beshear mentioned in a video on Tuesday that he’s going to hit on hardships the state has seen this past year, tornadoes, flooding, COVID-19 pandemic and inflation.
That speech is expected to happen Wednesday night during a joint session of the Kentucky State Senate and House.
It will be held at the Statehouse in Frankfort at 6 p.m. Central Time.
We’ll have the event streaming on Facebook.
