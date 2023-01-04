Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Ky. Gov. Beshear to give State of Commonwealth Address

(Governor Andy Beshear)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 1:00 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear is set to give his annual speech to Kentuckians on what to expect as the year plays out.

Beshear mentioned in a video on Tuesday that he’s going to hit on hardships the state has seen this past year, tornadoes, flooding, COVID-19 pandemic and inflation.

That speech is expected to happen Wednesday night during a joint session of the Kentucky State Senate and House.

It will be held at the Statehouse in Frankfort at 6 p.m. Central Time.

We’ll have the event streaming on Facebook.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire sparked by lightning strike destroys Madisonville Burger King
Fire sparked by lightning strike destroys Madisonville Burger King
An arrest hasn't made things easier for the family of the man who was killed.
Family of man killed behind Showplace theater reacts to loss
FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin looks on during the second half of an NFL football...
NFL, sports world reacts to injury to Bills’ Hamlin
3 facing child abuse charges released without bond, KSP say there are around 20 victims
Update: 3 facing child abuse charges released without bond, KSP say there are around 20 victims
Turn signals now have less strict laws.
Indiana turn signal laws change

Latest News

Dispatch: Authorities searching for suspect involved in chase, hit and run
Dispatch: Authorities searching for suspect involved in chase, hit and run
City of Sacramento under boil water advisory
Dispatch: Authorities searching for suspect involved in chase, hit and run
Dispatch: Authorities searching for suspect in hit and run in Vanderburgh County
Dispatch: Authorities searching for suspect in hit and run in Vanderburgh County