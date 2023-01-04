Ky. Gov. Beshear to give State of Commonwealth Address

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear is set to give his annual speech to Kentuckians on what to expect as the year plays out.

Beshear mentioned in a video on Tuesday that he’s going to hit on hardships the state has seen this past year, tornadoes, flooding, COVID-19 pandemic and inflation.

That speech is expected to happen Wednesday night during a joint session of the Kentucky State Senate and House.

It will be held at the Statehouse in Frankfort at 6 p.m. Central Time.

We’ll have the event streaming on Facebook.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.