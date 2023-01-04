Indiana turn signal laws change

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On January 1, a new law went into effect that replaced previous turn signal policies.

Previously, the law stated that drivers had to signal a turn at least 200 feet beforehand. The signal needed to be on 300 feet before turning if the vehicle was traveling over 50 miles per hour.

Now, the law simply states that a signal must be turned on a “reasonable” amount of time before the turn.

Vanderburgh County Sheriff Noah Robinson said that may not lead to many changes.

“This law was probably routinely violated,” he explained. “There are many city blocks and turns where it’s almost impossible to execute a turn signal within 200 feet... We don’t anticipate it’s going to change much in terms of our enforcement behavior.”

He said the reasonableness of the turn is ultimately going to be the deciding factor in whether or not someone will be pulled over. As long as the people behind the driver have enough time to know you’re turning safely, it should be fine.

