OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The flooding Tuesday in Ohio County impacted the Hartford Fire Station on Clay Street .

Officials say they were called out to a car in high water, and when they arrived at the station, the water was inside.

They say the station can be fixed. They’re just thankful no one was hurt.

