Ellspermann, Parker receive IBCA/Franciscan Health Player of the Week honors

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Indiana Basketball Coaches Association announced their Week 8 and 9 Player of the Week recipients. Memorial sophomore Luke Ellspermann and Boonville freshman Emily Parker were honored as the District-3 recipients.

The Evansville Memorial boys have jumped out to a 7-1 start, winning five games in a row. Sophomore guard Luke Ellspermann was impressive in their win over the Forest Park Rangers last Wednesday in Ferdinand, as the Tigers secured an 82-59 victory. The 6-0 point guard was electric, scoring 38 points on 15-21 shooting. He was a scalding 5-6 from downtown, and he knocked down all three of his free throw attempts. The youngster added six assists and five rebounds to his stat line.

Boonville Freshman Emily Parker is a name to get to know. The rookie has helped the Lady Pioneers win three of their last four games, and she should be a staple in the lineup for the next few seasons. On Tuesday, December 20th, the 5-10 wing posted a double-double in a hard-fought, 45-41 win against Evansville Christian. Again, just a Freshman, Parker impressively scored 32 of her team’s 45 points, she made 5-9 shots from deep, and she was a perfect 11-11 from the charity stripe. Additionally, she grabbed 13 rebounds, handed out an assist, collected two steals, and blocked a shot.

Courtesy: Indiana Basketball Coaches Association

