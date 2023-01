EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Vanderburgh County Commissioners have selected Easterseals as a recipient of American Rescue Plan Act Funds to the tune of $300,000.

The President and CEO of Easter Seals, Kelly Schneider, says the funds will help the organization continue to provide services to vulnerable children in Vanderburgh County.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.