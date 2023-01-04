Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Dispatch: Authorities searching for suspect involved in chase, hit and run

Newscast Recording
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 11:11 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with Central Dispatch confirm authorities are searching for a suspect after they say the suspect took off from a traffic stop and then crashed.

Dispatch says police were originally performing a traffic stop on the suspect’s vehicle at Columbia Street and Fulton Avenue when they drove off.

Shortly after, officials say the suspect hit a car near Harmony Way and fled from the scene.

A witness tells us she saw the driver of the car get out and get into someone else’s car, which drove off.

Our 14 News crew is headed to the scene to learn more.

We will update this story as information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire sparked by lightning strike destroys Madisonville Burger King
Fire sparked by lightning strike destroys Madisonville Burger King
An arrest hasn't made things easier for the family of the man who was killed.
Family of man killed behind Showplace theater reacts to loss
FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin looks on during the second half of an NFL football...
NFL, sports world reacts to injury to Bills’ Hamlin
3 facing child abuse charges released without bond, KSP say there are around 20 victims
Update: 3 facing child abuse charges released without bond, KSP say there are around 20 victims
Turn signals now have less strict laws.
Indiana turn signal laws change

Latest News

City of Sacramento under boil water advisory
Dispatch: Authorities searching for suspect in hit and run in Vanderburgh County
Dispatch: Authorities searching for suspect in hit and run in Vanderburgh County
Nathan Sugarman
Vanderburgh Co. Sheriff Robinson appoints new Chief Deputy
New game and toy store in Newburgh officially open
New game and toy store in Newburgh officially open