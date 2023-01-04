Dispatch: Authorities searching for suspect involved in chase, hit and run

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with Central Dispatch confirm authorities are searching for a suspect after they say the suspect took off from a traffic stop and then crashed.

Dispatch says police were originally performing a traffic stop on the suspect’s vehicle at Columbia Street and Fulton Avenue when they drove off.

Shortly after, officials say the suspect hit a car near Harmony Way and fled from the scene.

A witness tells us she saw the driver of the car get out and get into someone else’s car, which drove off.

Our 14 News crew is headed to the scene to learn more.

We will update this story as information becomes available.

