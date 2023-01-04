Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Crews moving gas line in Henderson for I-69 project

(14 News)
By Breann Boswell
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 5:40 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The Henderson Municipal Gas and partners will be tapping and stopping a gas line located at Kimsley Lane.

This is according to the City of Henderson government.

They say the line must be moved out of conflict with the I-69 construction.

The city says that there is the possibility of large flames seen from nearby roads.

If you see it, this is a normal part of the tapping and stopping process.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire sparked by lightning strike destroys Madisonville Burger King
Fire sparked by lightning strike destroys Madisonville Burger King
An arrest hasn't made things easier for the family of the man who was killed.
Family of man killed behind Showplace theater reacts to loss
Turn signals now have less strict laws.
Indiana turn signal laws change
3 facing child abuse charges released without bond, KSP say there are around 20 victims
Update: 3 facing child abuse charges released without bond, KSP say there are around 20 victims
FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin looks on during the second half of an NFL football...
NFL, sports world reacts to injury to Bills’ Hamlin

Latest News

In the state of Indiana, gun owners no longer need any sort of permit to carry a handgun while...
Vanderburgh Co. Sheriff shares thoughts after 6 months of no handgun permit requirement
Generic police lights
Pedestrian hit by vehicle in Henderson
Newburgh changing trash collectors for residents
Flood waters enter Hartford Fire Station
Flood waters enter Hartford Fire Station