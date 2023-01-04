Crews moving gas line in Henderson for I-69 project
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 5:40 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The Henderson Municipal Gas and partners will be tapping and stopping a gas line located at Kimsley Lane.
This is according to the City of Henderson government.
They say the line must be moved out of conflict with the I-69 construction.
The city says that there is the possibility of large flames seen from nearby roads.
If you see it, this is a normal part of the tapping and stopping process.
