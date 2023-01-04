Crews moving gas line in Henderson for I-69 project

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The Henderson Municipal Gas and partners will be tapping and stopping a gas line located at Kimsley Lane.

This is according to the City of Henderson government.

They say the line must be moved out of conflict with the I-69 construction.

The city says that there is the possibility of large flames seen from nearby roads.

If you see it, this is a normal part of the tapping and stopping process.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.