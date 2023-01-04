Polar Plunge
Cool sunshine to finish the week

By Jeff Lyons
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 2:04 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -The weather over the Tri-State has settled back into a normal pattern with highs in the 40s and lows in the 30s on the way for Thursday and Friday. Skies will be partly sunny each day. Our next chance for rain arrives on Saturday as a warm front lifts through the Ohio Valley. Scattered showers likely on Saturday and Sunday as temperatures creep back up into the lower 50s. Rain will end by the start of the week. Partly sunny Monday through Wednesday with temps falling from the 50s on Monday back into the upper 30s. Lows will drop to near freezing.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

