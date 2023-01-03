Henderson Co. officials warning public ‘Don’t drown’ after vehicle gets stuck in high water

HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson County officials say a vehicle got stuck in high water Monday night.

They say the vehicle went off in a ditch in the 5300 block of Housebridge Road.

Dispatchers say the call came in just after 11:40 p.m.

Authorities reported that both people inside the vehicle were not hurt.

Officials say they want this to be a reminder for everyone to turn around and don’t drown.

