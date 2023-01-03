Update: 3 facing child abuse charges released without bond, KSP say there are around 20 victims

OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - We’re learning more about the case involving three people in Ohio County who Kentucky State Police say ran a boarding school in Dundee and were arrested on child abuse charges.

As we’ve reported, 52-year-old Kelly Vaderkooi and 28-year-old Johnathan Vanderkooi are facing charges including Criminal Abuse of a Child and Assault of a Child. 27-year-old Amanda Vanderkooi is charged with Sexual Abuse.

Kentucky State Police say they’ve been running Pilgrim’s Rest Ministry, which has been in operation for about 15 years, with the help of about eight other people.

Troopers tell us this case involves about 20 victims, many of whom are children from several different states.

They say more charges could come.

All three Vanderkoois were in court Tuesday. All entered not guilty pleas and are due back in court February 7.

They had been held on $50,000 bonds, but the judge released them on their own recognizances.

The Vanderkoois do have a curfew and are not allowed to have contact with any non-biological children.

Their attorneys all gave reasons for requesting lower bonds. They told the judge Amanda is nursing a baby, and Johnathan doesn’t have a criminal history.

The home address they gave the judge comes back as Pilgrims Rest Ministry of Reconciliation.

We did hear back from the Kentucky Cabinet for for Health and Family Services.

“The facility is private and not licensed by the state; the state placed no children there. The Department for Community Based Services did assist with moving two children out of the school and into licensed facilities,” said Susan Dunlap with the Office of Public Affairs.

Officials say there are no other children at Pilgrim’s Rest, other than Amanda and Johnathan’s biological children.

