UNION CO., Ky. (WFIE) - We are working to learn more information about a Union County school bus that got stuck in high water Tuesday morning.

You can see the school bus in the water from a picture shared by a viewer who was passing by.

Union Co. school bus stuck in high water (viewer)

This happened just before 7 a.m. on State Route 141 and TL Bishop Road.

Our 14 News team was told several students were on the bus at the time, but the Mayor of Morganfield posted to Facebook that everyone was safe. He also thanked the first responders for their efforts and says safety is their priority.

We’ve reached out to school officials but have not heard back yet.

