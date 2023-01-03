Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Union Co. school bus stuck in high water

Newscast Recording
By Monica Watkins
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 10:43 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UNION CO., Ky. (WFIE) - We are working to learn more information about a Union County school bus that got stuck in high water Tuesday morning.

You can see the school bus in the water from a picture shared by a viewer who was passing by.

Union Co. school bus stuck in high water
Union Co. school bus stuck in high water(viewer)

This happened just before 7 a.m. on State Route 141 and TL Bishop Road.

Our 14 News team was told several students were on the bus at the time, but the Mayor of Morganfield posted to Facebook that everyone was safe. He also thanked the first responders for their efforts and says safety is their priority.

We’ve reached out to school officials but have not heard back yet.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Name released of man killed near Evansville movie theater
Name released of man killed near Evansville movie theater
Luis Meija-Velazquez
Police: Drunk driver accused of driving wrong way in area of warehouse fire
Man held at gunpoint during robbery inside his home, police say
FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin looks on during the second half of an NFL football...
NFL, sports world reacts to injury to Bills’ Hamlin
EPD: Man showed up at hospital with stab wound

Latest News

Man accused of shooting several rounds from guns into Madisonville duplex
Union Co. school bus stuck in high water
Union Co. school bus stuck in high water
Henderson crews rescue man trapped in truck stuck in high water
Henderson crews rescue man trapped in truck stuck in high water
Fire sparked by lightning strike destroys Madisonville Burger King