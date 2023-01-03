Tuesday Sunrise Headlines

(WFIE) - We are on alert for severe weather this morning.

Developing overnight, a Buffalo Bills player is in critical condition after collapsing on the field.

We’re learning Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest following a hit in a game versus the Cincinnati Bengals.

Today marks day four of crews battling hotspots in the massive warehouse fire on North Garvin Street.

Officials are looking to reduce the number of firefighters on-scene as they move forward in the investigation.

It’s a big day in Washington D.C.

The vote for speaker of the house is set to take place today.

It will be the first order of business on day one of the 118th congress.

