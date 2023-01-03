Spencer Co. churches to host elementary school classes after burst pipe

SPENCER CO., Ind. (WFIE) - In Spencer County, a burst pipe Christmas morning meant administrators at an elementary school in Santa Claus had to find an alternative place to hold classes once students return from holiday break.

Ben Lawalin is the principal of Lincoln Trail Elementary School. He and other school employees are working to prepare some unlikely classrooms for their students after the school received an unfortunate Christmas morning surprise.

”Even when I got the call I didn’t realize how bad it was,” said Lawalin.

A burst pipe flooded the entire school. Administrators mobilized the faculty, school board, and even their families to come to the school and try to mitigate as much of the damage as possible; but all their work wouldn’t have the building ready to receive students coming back from holiday break. Instead, they turned to the community.

”From day one, the administration at the Santa Claus United Methodist Church and the Heritage Hills Baptist Church have handed the keys over to us in North Spencer and said ‘do what you need to do to make this facility yours,’” said Lawalin.

The two churches will host the school’s 400 students until necessary repairs have been made. The United Methodist Church is even dealing with the aftermath of its own burst pipe, but that didn’t stop them from helping.

”So it’s been amazing, but again it doesn’t surprise me about our community,” said Lincoln Trails Special Education Teacher Maddie Fella.

The school’s faculty has been working through the weekend to prepare the makeshift classrooms, as well as solve logistical problems like transportation and feeding the kids.

Other schools have stepped in too, making sure the faculty is fed as they work through their holiday, and even by giving supplies and teaching materials.

”It’s going to allow us to do what most people didn’t think was possible, and that is be in school on January 4th,” said Lawalin.

School administrators say if everything goes according to plan, they should be back in their school in just a few weeks.

A similar situation in Union County, with the middle school being closed until the January 9 because of a burst water line.

The Superintendent says there is significant water damage.

All other schools in their district will go back on January 3rd as planned.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.